KeyCorp Raises Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target to $11.00

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after buying an additional 963,970 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,854,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centennial Resource Development (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.