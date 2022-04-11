Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kraton were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Kraton by 12.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the third quarter worth about $14,301,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kraton by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton in the third quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraton in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kraton stock opened at $46.49 on Monday. Kraton Co. has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.83.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. Kraton had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $512.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

