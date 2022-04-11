Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Increased to $837.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $583.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $722.42.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $491.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $466.06 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $601.59.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lam Research will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,937 shares of company stock worth $8,217,843. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

