Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading Down 5.7%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.77 and last traded at $78.45. Approximately 2,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 846,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.15.

LPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day moving average is $72.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 3.86.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 31.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $414,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $207,243.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,516. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $177,629,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,991,000 after purchasing an additional 183,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,853,000 after purchasing an additional 144,462 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

