Lead Wallet Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31,758.00 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $829,402.81 and $31,758.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00043485 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,989.54 or 0.07522903 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,596.35 or 0.99640482 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

