Lethean Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $438,830.08 and $24.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,696.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.36 or 0.07525562 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.95 or 0.00259340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.13 or 0.00745982 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00094618 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.26 or 0.00575007 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.26 or 0.00360887 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

