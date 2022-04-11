Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,098 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $89,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after purchasing an additional 763,955 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LYV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

LYV traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.48. 18,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,249. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.30. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,474,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 708,771 shares of company stock worth $81,302,778 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

