LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT Raised to $30.00 at Loop Capital

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LPSN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JP Morgan Cazenove cut LivePerson from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital cut LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $68.82.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 9,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $220,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,683 shares of company stock valued at $635,186. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth about $16,752,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in LivePerson by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 55,820 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in LivePerson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in LivePerson by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 100,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32,170 shares during the period.

About LivePerson (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.