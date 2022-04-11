LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) PT Lowered to $59.00

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.67% from the stock’s current price.

LKQ has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barrington Research cut LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 46,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,443. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,441,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $328,484,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,422 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 241.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $201,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in LKQ by 13.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

