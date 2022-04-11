LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) PT Lowered to $59.00

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.67% from the stock’s current price.
LKQ has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barrington Research cut LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.
Shares of LKQ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 46,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,443. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,441,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $328,484,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,422 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 241.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $201,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in LKQ by 13.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
About LKQ (Get Rating)
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
