LocalCoinSwap Price Tops $0.0134 on Exchanges (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $667,410.83 and $3,468.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.85 or 0.00282944 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006242 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000714 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $691.68 or 0.01689271 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 134.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,182,390 coins and its circulating supply is 49,969,613 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

