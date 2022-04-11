Loop Capital Raises Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $305.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $277.57.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $236.07 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $255.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.59.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

