Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOWGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.100-$13.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 M-$99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.33 billion.Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.10-$13.60 EPS.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $206.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.94. The company has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $182.08 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOWGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $258.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW)

