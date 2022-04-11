LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 225,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,781,275 shares.The stock last traded at $13.12 and had previously closed at $13.42.
A number of brokerages have commented on LXP. Zacks Investment Research raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,013,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 130,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.
LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile (NYSE:LXP)
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
