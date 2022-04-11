LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 225,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,781,275 shares.The stock last traded at $13.12 and had previously closed at $13.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on LXP. Zacks Investment Research raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,013,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 130,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

