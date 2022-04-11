MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MAG Silver’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.13. MAG Silver posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 325%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MAG Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MAG Silver.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
