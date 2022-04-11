MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MAG Silver’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.13. MAG Silver posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 325%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MAG Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MAG Silver.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

NYSE:MAG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.12. 485,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,505. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 285.33 and a beta of 1.07.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

