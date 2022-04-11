Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $61.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.11. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 532.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 136,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 114,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

