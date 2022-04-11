Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 295

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 295 ($3.87) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MNGPF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Man Group from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 285 ($3.74) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.63) to GBX 301 ($3.95) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $293.67.

MNGPF stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. Man Group has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

