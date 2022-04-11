Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of Manning & Napier stock opened at $12.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $235.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.89. Manning & Napier has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $12.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.82 million for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 34.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,658,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,269,000 after acquiring an additional 540,035 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 77,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

