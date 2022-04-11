Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of Manning & Napier stock opened at $12.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $235.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.89. Manning & Napier has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $12.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74.
Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.82 million for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 34.54%.
About Manning & Napier (Get Rating)
Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.
