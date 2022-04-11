Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 152.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,815 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Match Group were worth $13,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in Match Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 5,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Match Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $4.32 on Monday, hitting $96.16. 69,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,374. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $182.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

