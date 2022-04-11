Maxcoin (MAX) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges

Maxcoin (MAX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $204,282.87 and $110.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 56.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,460.16 or 0.99765694 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00061097 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.39 or 0.00248795 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00117676 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.92 or 0.00300597 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012059 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00133087 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004537 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001314 BTC.

About Maxcoin

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

