Maxcoin Price Tops $0.0028 on Exchanges (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 68.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $170,226.46 and approximately $106.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,515.48 or 0.99845951 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00060352 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.02 or 0.00255252 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00123003 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.94 or 0.00298017 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012059 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00134090 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004363 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

