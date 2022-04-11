McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.89.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD stock opened at $251.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

