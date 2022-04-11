McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Raises Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.455 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

McGrath RentCorp has a payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $83.25 on Monday. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $88.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGRC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $906,108.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,697,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,843 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 538.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

