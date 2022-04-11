MediShares One Day Volume Hits $49,977.00 (MDS)

MediShares (MDS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. MediShares has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $49,977.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MediShares has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MediShares Coin Profile

MDS is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

