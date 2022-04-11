Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Receives GBX 783.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 783.33 ($10.21).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.77) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Meggitt alerts:

In other news, insider Tony Wood sold 67,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 752 ($9.80), for a total transaction of £505,855.36 ($659,180.82). Also, insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 755 ($9.84), for a total value of £65,647.25 ($85,545.02).

Shares of Meggitt stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Monday, hitting GBX 768 ($10.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.69. Meggitt has a 1 year low of GBX 392.40 ($5.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 846 ($11.02). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 755.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 746.02. The company has a market capitalization of £6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.00.

Meggitt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.