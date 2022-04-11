Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MREO opened at $0.99 on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $4.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 7.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639,392 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,098,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,976,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter.

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

