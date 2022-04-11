Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,733,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 627,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $211,181,000 after purchasing an additional 74,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,537,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $531,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,802 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.96.

FB stock traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.20. The stock had a trading volume of 653,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,283,469. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.82 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.78 and a 200 day moving average of $290.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,299 shares of company stock worth $1,624,671. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

