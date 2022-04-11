Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Methode Electronics has a payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Methode Electronics to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

MEI stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.14. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEI. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

