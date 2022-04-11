MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $300,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,625,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,538,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,157,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,466,000 after buying an additional 140,868 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,128,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,660,000 after buying an additional 80,184 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,103,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,626,000 after buying an additional 970,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,952,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,454,000 after acquiring an additional 270,113 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MGP traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $38.28. 410,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,750. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 3.97%. Research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 154.75%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

