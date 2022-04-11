MIB Coin (MIB) Trading Down 14.4% Over Last Week

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $451,241.32 and approximately $263.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00074682 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010402 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000195 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 432,300,527 coins and its circulating supply is 154,998,599 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

