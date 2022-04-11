Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Boosted by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,338 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.6% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $296.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.33. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.