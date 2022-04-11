Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Simmons Bank’s 6th Largest Position

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,436 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.4% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $296.97 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.