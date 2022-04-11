Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 1,034 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 884,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,762,000 after acquiring an additional 33,147 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 157,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $78.40. 29,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,690. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.89.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMC. Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.