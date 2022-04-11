Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $19.29 Million Stock Position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,047,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 4.16% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $19,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 831.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 56,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RADA. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of RADA stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $14.21. 6,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,689. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $16.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.83.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

