Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TENB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,918,000 after buying an additional 177,209 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 58,664 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tenable stock traded up $2.86 on Monday, reaching $59.13. 16,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,162. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.15.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $383,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $1,108,369.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,146 shares of company stock worth $9,290,352 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

