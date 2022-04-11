Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $272,000 Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,344 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,208,000 after buying an additional 4,336,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,135,929,000 after buying an additional 2,752,935 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,037,000 after buying an additional 2,742,575 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 303.9% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,267 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sunrun by 30.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,761 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.54. 137,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,046,694. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.35 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $33,299.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $122,193.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,930 shares of company stock worth $1,213,056 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.