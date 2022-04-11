Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $870,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 204.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Adobe by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after buying an additional 702,734 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,302,244,000 after buying an additional 467,894 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Adobe by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,377,882,000 after acquiring an additional 349,132 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.24.

ADBE stock traded down $12.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $433.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,433. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $461.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.94 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $204.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

