Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $92,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after buying an additional 77,756 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $263,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $389,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,506 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $108.15. The company had a trading volume of 30,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,919. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on TER. Loop Capital began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.