Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 25,550 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $24,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPIB. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 476.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 459,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after buying an additional 379,660 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 328,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 262,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after acquiring an additional 31,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 251,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 142,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPIB stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $33.50. 68,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,018,722. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.59. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.