Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,979 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

SWCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.91.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 25,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,581. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. Switch had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 420.00%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Switch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.