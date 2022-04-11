Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,617.00

Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $7.35 million and $17,617.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be bought for $414.66 or 0.00997802 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00043423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.23 or 0.07375864 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000143 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,465.90 or 0.99779504 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 17,726 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

