Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,378,694,000 after buying an additional 1,742,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after buying an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,871,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,755,000 after purchasing an additional 240,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,240,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,199,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.83. 1,367,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,711,277. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average is $49.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

