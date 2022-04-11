Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,194,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,300,000 after buying an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 191,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,084,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $482.39. 9,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,097. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $454.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $417.54 and a one year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

