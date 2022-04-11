Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Takes $228,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.94. 33,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,555. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.30. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $111.67.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.