Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stake Trimmed by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 61,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $810,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Moderna by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,820,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total transaction of $3,293,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $1,980,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 214,054 shares of company stock worth $36,480,864 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $160.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.63. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.01 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

