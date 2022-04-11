Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,541 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,786 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,959,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 939,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,582,000 after acquiring an additional 571,867 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,267,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,155,000 after acquiring an additional 493,502 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP stock opened at $51.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.89.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

