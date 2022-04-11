Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) rose 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $17.45. Approximately 61,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,935,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

MNTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Momentive Global from $25.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Momentive Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $203,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $67,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Momentive Global by 44.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Momentive Global by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

