monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,251 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $7,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 257.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 3,483.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY traded down $2.27 on Monday, reaching $138.49. 7,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,009. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.05 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.18 and a 200 day moving average of $263.34.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The business had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNDY. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.07.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

