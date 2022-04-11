Mooncoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (MOON)

Mooncoin (MOON) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.98 or 0.00261050 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014386 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

