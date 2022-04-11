Morgan Stanley Boosts U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Price Target to $18.00

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SLCA. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.20. 2,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,065. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.26 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 26,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $337,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $226,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,796 shares of company stock valued at $735,490. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in U.S. Silica by 109.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,012 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 85,783 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the third quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 35.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,618 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 138,561 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 64.5% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,164 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

