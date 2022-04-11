Morgan Stanley Cuts Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Price Target to €4.00

Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €4.50 ($4.95) to €4.00 ($4.40) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Gestamp Automoción from €4.50 ($4.95) to €4.00 ($4.40) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Gestamp Automoción from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of GMPUF stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.45. Gestamp Automoción has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $5.75.

Gestamp Automoción, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. The company offers Body-in-White products, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

